Renowned Constitutional Lawyer says he does not have intentions of getting a government job because doing so would be like moving to a piggery.

Mr Sangwa said the public service lacks proper systems to allow anyone flourish at their job.

Mr. Sangwa reaveled that he has been approached atleast twice by the current administration with the intention of joining government but he has declined the offer.

Mr. Sangwa was speaking on Tuesday when he featured on Let the People Talk programme on Phoenix FM.

“Yes they have been offers, I have been approached atleast twice by the current team but I have often felt working in government is like moving to a piggery, you will get dirty there because systems don’t work,” he said.

Mr Sangwa said the current set up in Zambia does not respect and honour education.

He said one of the first things that Dr Kaunda’s administration was to take Zambians to university because it valued having an educated population.

“Today I can tell that the most intelligent and educated Zambians are not in government, they are outside and most don’t want to serve in government because nothing works there,” he said.

And Mr Sangwa has warned that Speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mutti is in breach of the Constitution for effecting changes with regards to Chief Parliamentary Whip and Leader of the Opposition.

Mr. Sangwa says Ms. Mutti is a sure candidate for jail looking at how she has breached the Constitution and abused her powers and authority.

He has condemned the warnings against MPs by Mutti.

And Sangwa has warned that President Hakainde Hichilema will be made answerable for refusing to move to State House.

And commenting on the ongoing leadership wrangles in PF, Mr. Sangwa says the Speaker as well as the Registrar of Societies are all going to have difficulties when UPND government leaves office because they are aiding criminality.

Mr. Sangwa says he still rates Hakainde Hichilema a failure for failing to honor campaign promises and making Zambia’s economy worse than it was during Edgar Lungu’s administration.

Sangwa has also condemned HH over the dubious KCM deal with Vedenta saying it smells of illegalities.

The renowned Constitutional lawyer has also said that the Constitution of Zambia remains the same and therefore, allows Edgar Lungu to run for office in 2026.

Sangwa has expressed disappointment the way government institutions such as the Police have been mobilised to kill democracy in Zambia. He says it is clear that Hichilema is busy fooling the people of Zambia saying he is tolerant yet the democratic space in shrinking in the country.

John Sangwa also says Hichilema has violated the law over the appointment of an Auditor General who is beyond the required age limit.