Injury has ruled out Scotland based Chipolopolo defender Frankie Musonda from this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville and Niger

Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant on Wednesday morning unveiled a 25-member squad for the back to back encounters.

Zambia will host Congo Brazzaville at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on November 17 before travelling to Morocco for a match against Niger four days later.

Injured midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu and club-less defender Tandi Mwape have been left out of the squad too.

Lameck Banda, Brian Mwila, Fashion Sakala, Evans Kangwa and Patson Daka are the strikers Grant has picked.

The goalkeepers in the squad include Lawrence Mulenga, Francis Mwansa and Charles Kalumba.

The squad is expected to enter camp in Ndola on November 13.

FULL SQUAD

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Killian Kanguluma (Kabwe Warriors), Stoppilla Sunzu (Jinan Xingzhou-China), Dominic Chanda (Power Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Roderick Kabwe (Zakho SC-Iraq), Zephaniah Phiri (Prison Leopards)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala (FK Mlada-Czech), Andrew Mupande (Green Buffaloes), Golden Mafwenta (MFK Vyskov-Czech), Kings Kangwa (Crvena Zvezda-Serbia), Emanuel Banda (Club Rijeka-Croatia), Rally Bwalya (Sekhukhune-RSA), Clatous Chama (Simba-Tanzania), Lubambo Musonda (Silkeborg-Denmark), Edward Chilufya (BK Hacken-Sweden), Kelvin Kampamba (Zesco)

(STRIKERS)

Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Brian Mwila (Zanaco), Fashion Sakala (Al Fayha-Saudi Arabia), Evans Kangwa (Quindao Hainiu-China), Patson Daka (Leicester-England)