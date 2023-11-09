Kabwe Warriors stayed on top of the FAZ Super Division despite losing 2-0 to Kansanshi Dynamos in the midweek fixture at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.

Goals by Jimmy Mukeya and Justin Kang’ombe condemned Warriors to their first loss in more than seven games.

Warriors remained on 21 points, one ahead of second placed FC Muza, who lost to Nkwazi by 2-1 away in Lusaka.

The win moved now 12th placed Kansanshi out of relegation.

In other midweek games, Zesco United edged Red Arrows 1-0 in Ndola with Green Buffaloes edging Zanaco 1-0 as Nkana beat Konkola Blades 2-1 in Chililabombwe.

At Arthur Davies Stadium, defending champions Power Dynamos recorded their first win in five matches when beating Mutondo Stars 2-0 and Napsa Stars drew goalless against Trident.

FAZ Super Division – Week 11

Wednesday, 8th November, 2023

Green Buffaloes 1-0 Zanaco

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 Kabwe Warriors

Nkwazi 2-1 FC Muza

Prison Leopards 2-1 Forest Rangers

NAPSA stars 0-0 Trident

Konkola Blades 1-2 Nkana FC

Power Dynamos 2-0 Mutondo Stars

Zesco United 1-0 Red Arrows