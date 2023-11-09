EVEN if President Hakainde Hichilema tries to, he cannot stop the people’s will, historian Sishuwa Sishuwa has warned.

In an interview, Dr Sishuwa condemned the government for banning public rallies organised by opposition parties.

“I condemn in strongest possible terms the continued abuse of the public order Act by the police. Just like we condemned Edgar Lungu when the police used the same law to suppress the activities of the then main opposition UPND, it is only fair that we condemn President Hichilema for this abuse. But please tell him that no matter how powerful he may feel today, and regardless of the schemes or manoeuvres he may hatch or resort to, Hichilema can never defeat the people. The people will win, in the end. They always do. History has proved it.”

Dr Sishuwa said the greatest opposition that President Hichilema and the UPND face is a politically alert and informed citizenry.

“The biggest opposition that Hichilema faces is the people, particularly if he fails to lower the cost of living and tackle the huge unemployment outside the health and education sectors. They can stop opposition rallies like Edgar Lungu and the PF tried to do but if Zambians would have decided in a year or two that Hichilema must go at the next election, there is nothing that he can do to stop them,” said Dr Sishuwa.

“Even if Hichilema tries to, he cannot stop the people’s will. Even if he succeeds in killing the PF and in his manoeuvres to block his main political opponents from running in 2026, another platform and another candidate to serve as the outlet of opposition will be found. The voters will support any visionary patriot they see as better placed to be used as the vehicle for removing Hichilema just like they chose him as the vehicle for removing Lungu. Please tell him”.

Source: The Mast