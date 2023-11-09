State House welcomed His Excellency Ambassador Ahmet Yildz, the Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a meeting that celebrated the enduring and cordial relationship between Turkey and Zambia. President Hakainde Hichilema, emphasized the mutual cooperation that forms the foundation of the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s foreign policy pillars of trade and investment, along with a commitment to promoting global peace, security, and stability. The leaders highlighted the need for increased bilateral cooperation and expressed gratitude for Turkey’s ongoing support to Zambia in various sectors, including health, infrastructure, technology, and tourism.

In pursuit of making Zambia a more connected and land-linked country, the President urged the Turkish delegation to advocate for an increase in the frequency of Turkish Airlines flights to Zambia.

Later in the day, President Hichilema hosted a Turkish Business delegation led by Selim Bora Summa, the President of the Summa Group of Companies. The President encouraged the delegation to explore and identify business opportunities that could lead to joint ventures with local enterprises. Zambia, he emphasized, is open for business, and the government is committed to creating a favorable operating environment for all.

The visit of the Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the subsequent business delegation is seen as a significant step in furthering economic and diplomatic ties between Turkey and Zambia. The commitment to identifying collaborative opportunities underscores the shared vision of both nations in promoting development and prosperity.