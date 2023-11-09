A few days ago, a UPND aligned Social media platform, HH7 Gate Keepers Media – Zambia to be precise, asked a few fundamental questions that deserve immediate answers, and we quote; “Who is in charge of clearing of visitors at State House? And who are the organisers of the Presidential golf tournement?”

The outlet further observed that some people seem to be in a frenzy to pose for photos with the President not that they love him like the rest of us, but rather use them as collateral to cut some deals, whether genuine or not, locally or abroad.

What do we make of this?

As it’s not in our nature to easily jump to conclusions, we took it upon ourselves to analyse some of the photos emerging from the inaugural presidential golf tournament. Of course, it was interesting to see a coterie of individuals known to be PF sympathisers or supporters. At least there was a prominent Lusaka lawyer who applied to be adopted as PF parliamentary candidate in one of the constituencies in Lusaka. We also noted with dismay individuals who never missed a single State House function during the PF regime and financed PF big time!

Are the presidential handlers doing enough to shield the president from chancers or individuals with questionable characters who may try to use their connections to State House for financial gains?

Not so long ago, a “gold digger” was given a green light to come in closest proximity with the head of state; shortly, the individual in question found himself at the centre of controversy in the gold scam! Are you being fair to the president? Or indeed to the country?

It’s equally appalling to see “mosicians,” in the words of Lusambo, who openly decampaigned President Hichilema and continuously perforated our ears with the annoying “Alebwelelapo” song being cleared to see the president without any qualms at all!

Do you honestly think PF would have tolerated the Organised Family, artists who’ve always been loyal to HH and UPND, anywhere near State House had they still been in power? What about Kitwe based entrepreneur and hotelier, bayama ba Kaoma (may his soul rest in peace) whose businesses were crippled by the PF regime for supporting UPND; would they have been reasonable enough to give him any contracts? The answer is zero! PF was so evil that they even banned FAZ and all government departments from using his hotel for any of their functions!

What is good for the goose must equally be good for the gander! It’s high time the UPND leadership started investing in reward systems for individuals and organisations that sacrified or suffered for the party….. we’ve in mind those foot soldiers who’re patiently waiting for benefits of belonging to a ruling party in the shanty compounds or villages, and not those celebrities ranting or throwing tantrums on social media!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst