FAZ Super Division champions Power Dynamos have announced the appointment of Linos Makwaza Senior as interim head coach following the departure of Mwenya Chipepo.

Chipepo resigned as Power coach last week citing alleged differences with some members of the club management.

In a statement on Friday, Power confirmed the promotion of Makwaza from the position of assistant coach to interim head coach.

Songwe Chalwe and Emmanuel Chimpinde will be serving as interim First Assistant and Second

Assistant coaches, respectively.

Power have since thanked Chipepo for guiding the club to winning the league title last season.

“Power Dynamos Football Club (PDFC) wishes to notify its stakeholders that it has parted ways with Head Coach, Mr. Mwenya Chipepo, subsequent to his resignation on 29 October 2023.Effective immediately, the Club has appointed Mr. Linos Makwaza Senior as interim Head Coach, with Mr. Songwe Chalwe and Emmanuel Chimpinde serving as interim First Assistant and Second Assistant coaches, respectively.”

“Other members of the technical bench will maintain their respective positions.The Club would like to express its heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Chipepo for his contributions, particularly in leading it to a 5th place finish in the 2021-2022 Football Season and ultimately securing the victory in the 2022-2023 MTN Super League Championship.The Club further wishes him well in his future endeavours,” the statement read.