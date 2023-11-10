President Hakainde Hichilema has safely arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the first Saudi-African Summit scheduled for Friday. In a statement President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the invitation from His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and outlined the purpose of Zambia’s representation at the summit.

In his message, President Hichilema underscored the importance of showcasing Zambia’s abundant natural and human resources at the summit. The aim is to illustrate the country’s commitment to turning around its economy through hard work and dedication. The President emphasized that every step taken during this diplomatic mission is focused on the development needs of the youth and women in various parts of Zambia, including Kashinakazhi, Chipulukusu, Shangombo, Chief Kambombo area, Egichickeni, and other areas requiring significant development.

“We are committed to ensuring that we bring this to fruition,” President Hichilema stated, highlighting his dedication to uplifting communities that are in need of development.

President Hichilema expressed appreciation to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for the invitation and thanked fellow Zambians for their prayers, concluding his message with a heartfelt wish for God’s blessings on the country.

Additionally, President Hichilema stated that the summit’s theme, “A Promising Partnership,” aligns seamlessly with Zambia’s vision of fostering development through sustainable alliances with foreign investors and the Zambian private sector. The President aims to leverage the nation’s resource endowment and prioritize value addition within the country, contributing significantly to economic growth and development.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Hichilema is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These discussions are poised to further strengthen the diplomatic ties between Zambia and Saudi Arabia and explore opportunities for mutual cooperation.