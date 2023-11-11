By Kapya Kaoma
Ignorance and pride are bedfellows!
When HH claimed to be an economist, I laughed. The poor man proudly sold his untold ignorance of the global economy with pride. He convincingly claimed to possess magical powers to resolve all the economic problems that “foolish” Lungu plugged the country into—his swearing in at 10 am would lead to the appreciation of the Kwacha to 10 to a dollar by 2 pm. Today, Mr. Hichilema is helplessly watching as the Kwacha hits its lowest since independence. Worse still, inflation is at its highest in democratic history—all under the leadership of the economist. With no IMF package in sight, no NAPSA partial withdrawal to stimulate the economy and no debt restructuring, it is not only for political reasons that HH is silent—the big man has no idea as how to get out of this ditch. Worse still, Malawi just followed the IMF demand to devalue its currency by 40, HH haw another reason to worry!
President Hichilema’s pride has served him well. From street dogs to cats to kids, nobody will ignore the fact that the HH administration only knows how to blame Lungu as opposed to govern. But Zambians don’t eat Lungu. Neither is Lungu the economy. People elected HH specifically to address the economic problems that the Lungu administration inflicted on Zambians—from tupamela to tucooking oil to unpredictable prices of gas to the high cost of living to unemployment to the weak Kwacha among many others. These problems HH claimed he had solutions to, but today, his approach is one of blame—I can’t solve these problems because Lungu caused them! As one passenger said on the Bus in Lusaka, it is like a man who marries a divorcee but keeps bl aming the X for his failure to feed his stepchildren. This is Mr. Hichilema’s problem—his Presidency is nothing but running away from Lungu’s ghost. Flying away from Lungu’s ghost is behind this mess—he is overwhemingly obsessed with Lungu, on whom he projects his own ignorance.
Ignorance misinterpreted how the global economy works to the president, but pride forced him to rule as the “I know it all” guy. Various factors are responsible for the appreciation and depreciation of the Kwacha. Yet HH’s narcissistic p ersonality made him believe that his name “alone” would make the entire world come kneeling before him. The truth is, HH is a kapenta in the Ocean of global economics—his influence on the global economy is only appreciated when he makes foolish decisions that benefits his masters—western powers and Bretton Woods institutions; the IMF and World Bank.
But his cronies are quick to absorb HH for the dying Kwacha. Yet the very intelligent people where accrediting HH with great intelligence when the Kwacha artificially hit 15 to a dollar! Some even predicted that it would soon be 14 pm—10 to a dollar. Today, however, they have returned to the popular song—Lungu! Lungu! Lungu! The reason? The Kwacha is at 23 to a dollar and counting! Inflation is at its highest and goods are plenty, but people’s pockets are empty! Is HH shamelessly watching because he is not an economist but a conman?
This author is a sick and seriously lack emotional intelligence.
A clergy whose mouth is awash with unpalatable language, be it against his fellow clergy or politicians he detests. I hope he heals!
Zambia received this IMF restructuring plan which includes a package of $1.3 billion to be released in tranches, each around $188million. I believe we have received 2 to 3 tranches thus far? All of these helped push the currency to as low as K16.5 to the USD at one point. We have received investment pledges totalling $20 billion, Vedanta are pumping in slightly over $1 billion for KCM with $250 million to be released to pay off suppliers in the coming weeks or even days, we have LCM in Luanshya pumping in a further $1 billion and we have mines in NW with over $2 billion. How is the economy hit in such a manner with so much forex coming in? USD is in high demand and is leaving the country at record speed. This rate of externalization of forex is unsustainable, so how do we control this?
Ctn…we need to identify the factors leading to this unsustainable outward flow of forex, the same suppliers in the mines and so called investors are the main culprits here. All the investments that come in do not benefit the local economy because we import everything, an investor that buys a mine dump truck is spending over $5 million, that money is not going to Zambia but going to the supplier in China, Australia and other countries. The only way to counter this is for the govt the pass a Law requiring any investment above a set amount say $5million to deposit those funds into the Central Bank.
Ctn…That way we will have USD in circulation and under the control of the state. These big companies that deposit such huge funds will still be able to withdraw their funds at set periods. The nation will be liquid in USD without even having to burrow from bilateral lenders. The key point is only to allow Commercial banks deposits in USD of up to a certain amount, above that amount high deposits must go to BOZ.
Problem solved! Your welcome!
The exchange rate is at k23, mealie meal is at k300, fertilizer is at k1200, fuel is at k29. Do not feed us rubbish that we can not see.
Sick? Maybe you are have a bone to chew with Kapya Kaoma.Reading the article, I don’t see anything about any clergy but HH! and thr Kwacha Truth hates and your simple mind knows it. In case you don’t know, the whole world is talking about how weak the Kwacha is.
People that voted for HH do not think and are still in denial even when the economic indicator are right in front of their eyes. This guy stole money from privatization used tribalism to inherit Mazokas party. UPND hard a vice President Sakwiba Sikota who was kicked out because he was not Tonga.HH has failed in Agriculture(Anthrax), mining, the entire economy. Very soon people will start rioting when they will have no food to eat since farming inputs have not been delivered and rains have started,
I think the writer has gone personal in saying President HH is a conman and not an economist. Yes you may not agree with his way of running the Govt but your personal vendetta with him should not go into unprofessional way of reporting. Even the chief editor to approve this article is a questionable type of hurt journalism.