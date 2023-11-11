A significant global gathering is set to unfold this month as the third International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) 2023 is anticipated to draw over five thousand delegates from across the world. Scheduled to commence from November 27th to 30th, 2023, the event is orchestrated by the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, hosting esteemed researchers, policymakers, and stakeholders in the field of public health.

The conference, taking place in Lusaka, aims to serve as a pivotal platform for the exchange of scientific insights, collaborative discussions on research, and concerted efforts towards securing a healthier future for Africa.

Acting Health Minister, Jack Mwiimbu, highlighted the significance of the conference as an opportunity to pool experiences and craft effective strategies in managing disease threats. He emphasized the integral role the conference will play in fortifying resilient health systems across the continent, recognizing the urgent need for unified action in the face of persisting health challenges.

During a ministerial statement to Parliament, Mr. Mwiimbu underscored the pressing need for the conference to prompt action within the local pharmaceutical sector. This action aims to foster innovation, seeking solutions for the long-standing infectious diseases that have been a persistent challenge across the African continent.

The upcoming CPHIA 2023 is anticipated to serve not only as a knowledge-sharing platform but also as a catalyst for actionable initiatives, bridging collaborative efforts towards advancing public health strategies and solutions in Africa.