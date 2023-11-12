A fervent gathering of young advocates, seen as primary targets for the tobacco industry, has united in a public plea for the swift enactment of the Tobacco Control Bill. The push for legislative action is aimed directly at lawmakers, particularly the Ministries of Health and Justice.

Amid persistent efforts, including months of written appeals to the relevant ministries, this collective demonstration, arranged by the Centre for Trade Policy and Development in collaboration with the Young Professional’s Network, serves as a human billboard protest, emphasizing the urgency of passing the long-delayed Tobacco Control Bill, which has been stagnating for over 15 years.

Disappointment and frustration are palpable among tobacco control advocates due to the prolonged delays in passing the bill, even after its principle approval by the Cabinet for introduction in Parliament.

Of particular concern is the observed surge in tobacco product advertising, importation, and sales, including items such as e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Activists argue that this delay in enacting the Tobacco Control Bill has indirectly benefited the tobacco industry.

The situation, as highlighted by these advocates, indicates Zambia’s failure to adhere to the guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. This global directive calls for the enactment of the Tobacco Control Bill and the prohibition of tobacco-related advertising and sponsorships, which encompass corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The staggering toll of approximately 7,000 annual deaths attributed to tobacco-related illnesses remains a significant burden on the country’s productive sectors. Advocates stress the urgent need to safeguard both present and future generations from the detrimental effects of tobacco products, particularly as Zambia is seen as a primary target due to the lack of robust tobacco control policies.

Demanding transparency and a clear plan of action, these advocates call for a roadmap from the Ministry of Health and Justice outlining when the bill will be finalized and presented in parliament.

Press Release Issued by Mwaka Nyimbili (Ms) – CTPD Communications Specialist