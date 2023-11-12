President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the lives of Zambian citizens through an emphasis on preventive healthcare, health education, and primary health services.

During an orientation meeting for parliamentarians on community health, a speech delivered by Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma on behalf of President Hichilema emphasized the government’s dedication to amplifying health services nationwide. The president highlighted the significance of the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to support and expand healthcare provisions across the country.

President Hichilema urged parliamentarians to give precedence to community health programs within their respective constituencies. He stressed the essential role of social accountability in fortifying community health, asserting that it goes beyond mere constituency representation.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo reiterated the government’s resolve to achieve universal health coverage through decentralization, using the Primary Health Care approach. This approach aims to ensure that every Zambian has access to at least basic health services.

Minister Masebo highlighted the development of the National Health Strategic Plan 2022 to 2026, designed to elevate the health standards of Zambians, contributing to the nation’s overall development. The strategy centers on the theme “Towards Attainment of Universal Health Coverage through Decentralization,” striving to ensure an equitable spread of healthcare services.

Furthermore, the Ministry has formulated the National Community Health Strategy 2022 to 2026, providing a framework for implementing community health services throughout the country.