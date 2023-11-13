Seeing a few irascible and choleric individuals, carrying themselves as MPs, attempt to turn our August House into a “Sodom and Gomorrah” on TV has left some of us apoplectic with rage. How dare they desecrate the sanctity of the very citadel of the laws of our land!

According to Wikipedia, in modern politics, and history, parliament is supposed to be a legislative arm of government. Generally speaking, a modern parliament is supposed to have three functions: representing the electorate, enacting laws, and providing oversight to those in government.

Above all, a parliamentarian is not only expected to be knowledgeable and well versed with current affairs, but always steadfast in keeping in line with etiquette and utmost decorum of the House.

Have some of the members of the August House been living up to such expectations, lately?

The answer is obviously a big no! Unfortunately, we seem to have a number of incompetent individuals that are shy of taking to the floor of the House to debate or articulate issues; the only moment you get to hear their voice is when an occasion arises for them to shout “hear! hear!” or some protests of some sorts erupt……and then you’d see them very hyper and vociferous in their demands.

Recently, one prominent Lusaka lawyer claimed that the Speaker has gone rogue! To the contrary, the opposite is the case. We have a number of PF and so-called Independent MPs exhibiting “Kaponya” behaviour in parliament……they harbour vile insults in their hearts; they threateningly poke their fingers in the direction of madam Speaker; spontaneously jump to their feet and aimlessly wander about in the House. And whenever they stand up on points of order most of the time, they lamentably fail to butress such with the specific standing orders, let alone bring up irrelevant issues.

However, most of us are not surprised at such an unfortunate turn of events as some of these individuals either have Skeletons in their closets or deserve to be at Chimbokaila growing cabbage. Apart from one of these MPs storming the Lusaka Central Police and savagely manhandling police officers he found on duty, another one is alleged to have obtained a grade 12 certificate Matero style!

Honestly, do such individuals deserve to be decorated with the sacred title of honourable? We doubt it.

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst