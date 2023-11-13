President Hakainde Hichilema presided over a poignant ceremony at the Cenotaph in Lusaka, leading dozens of war veterans, dignitaries, and service chiefs in honoring Remembrance Sunday. The solemn occasion paid tribute to the sacrifices made by those who served in the armed forces, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to the nation.

President Hichilema arrived at the Cenotaph at approximately 10:45 hours and was greeted with a Presidential Salute by the Zambia Army, marking the commencement of the proceedings. Among the notable figures in attendance were various government officials, including Energy Minister Peter Kapala, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe, Labour Minister Brenda Tambatamba, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu, and Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa. Additionally, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and Chief Justice Mumba Malila were present.

During the event, Bishop Kondwelani Sakala of the Zambia Police Chaplaincy delivered a heartfelt homily, emphasizing the importance of honoring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in wars. He reminded the present generation of the tremendous cost paid by individuals who laid down their lives to secure the freedoms enjoyed today.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed war veterans, including Former Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Wisdom Lopa and Former Luapula Province Minister Brigadier General Benson Kapaya, among others. Their presence symbolized a collective remembrance and recognition of the sacrifices made by veterans in service to the country.

Remembrance Sunday holds global significance, commemorating and paying homage to war veterans who lost their lives in the line of duty. President Hichilema’s leadership in this national tribute underscored the country’s commitment to honoring and cherishing the bravery and dedication of those who have served.

The event at the Cenotaph in Lusaka stands as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by individuals in service to the nation, their bravery, and the everlasting gratitude owed to them by the country and its citizens. The prayers extended for the well-being of troops currently engaged in Peacekeeping Missions abroad reflected the nation’s enduring support and appreciation for their efforts in maintaining global peace and stability.