The Embassy of Sweden in Zambia mourns the loss of a distinguished diplomat and a beloved member of the international community, former Ambassador Anna Maj Hultgård, who passed away after a period of illness. Ambassador Anna Maj, who served in Zambia from 2019 to 2022, was a highly esteemed colleague and Head of Mission, leaving a lasting and positive impact during her tenure.

During her time in Zambia, Ambassador Anna Maj immersed herself in the country’s diplomatic landscape, forming deep connections and friendships with Zambians and fellow diplomats. Recognized for her warmth and commitment, she earned widespread admiration for her active engagement in various spheres, always adorned with a welcoming smile.

Her proactive approach extended beyond diplomatic circles. She ardently participated in political discussions and often ventured into the Zambian countryside to witness firsthand the numerous projects supported by Sweden. Her genuine interest in the country and its development initiatives endeared her to many.

The Embassy of Sweden in Lusaka remembers Ambassador Anna Maj with great fondness, cherishing her contributions and the indelible impression she left on the mission and the country as a whole.

To honor her memory, the Embassy of Sweden will host a Book of Condolence, open to all who wish to pay their respects. The Book of Condolence will be available at the Embassy in Lusaka from November 16th to November 21st, between 0900-1200.