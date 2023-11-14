The government has disclosed ongoing efforts to review and bring the Public Order Act for debate in the parliament. Information and Media Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa, affirmed that the government is working on refining the Act, signaling its imminent submission for parliamentary scrutiny.

In an interview Mr. Mweetwa acknowledged the public’s anticipation regarding the Act’s presentation in parliament, particularly following the proposal for its repeal and replacement by the Zambia Law Development Commission earlier in the year. He emphasized the necessity for further consultations with stakeholders to iron out specific clauses, aiming to present a draft copy that minimizes contentious points for efficient parliamentary debate.

The government’s primary objective is to ensure the smooth and swift progress of the Act through parliamentary processes. Mr. Mweetwa highlighted the government’s commitment to align with President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to expedite parliamentary proceedings.

The Zambia Law Development Commission had submitted the proposed repeal and replacement of the Public Order Act, alongside a draft of the Public Gatherings Act, to the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Home Affairs for further examination on January 16, 2023.

The Public Order Act has been a subject of scrutiny in the past, often criticized for granting excessive powers to the police, which some argue could suppress the exercise of fundamental rights such as freedom of association and assembly.

The government’s active steps towards refining the Act are aimed at addressing these concerns, ensuring that the legislative amendments uphold fundamental rights while maintaining a balance with law enforcement considerations.

The anticipated debate and potential amendment of the Public Order Act hold significance for safeguarding citizens’ rights and ensuring a fair and just legal framework for public gatherings and demonstrations. The government’s commitment to a consultative and expedited process reflects a dedication to legislative improvements in line with the country’s democratic values.