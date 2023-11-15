The Chipolopolo have intensified preparations for this Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Congo Brazzaville, set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zambia has been training privately at Dola Hill Ground in Ndola ahead of this Group E encounter.

All players called for the match are in camp.

“It’s a full-house Chipolopolo as ZESCO United midfielder Kelvin Kampamba took part in the training and was joined by FC MUZA striker Andrew Phiri and midfielder Emmanuel Banda who arrived on Tuesday and went straight to work,” FAZ Media reported.

The match will kickoff at 18h00