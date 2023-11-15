Chipolopolo midfielder Emmanuel Banda is looking forward to Friday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo Brazzaville at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Banda has expressed his confidence ahead of the Group E match against Congo Brazzaville.

He emphasised that Zambia is taking the World Cup qualifying campaign seriously.

“We are really looking forward to the game on Friday,” Banda said.

“I believe every player in the squad has the same goal as I do, to qualify for the World Cup. We have never been there. It is important for the country to participate in the World Cup. We are looking forward to that, we are gonna give it our all from the first game until the last game. We will do our best,” he said.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged from the Zambia camp that players are boycotting training due to nonpayment of allowances from the Africa Cup qualifiers.

FAZ is yet to officially respond to reports of despondence in the Chipolopolo camp in Ndola.