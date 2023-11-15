The Zambian police have arrested and charged former Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba, for alleged seditious practices. Additionally, former Justice Minister Given Lubinda and former Water Development Minister Raphael Nakacinda have had caution statements recorded for separate offenses.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga disclosed that Emmanuel Mwamba is accused of making a Facebook post on November 4, likely to incite disaffection against the administration of justice in Zambia. The post is alleged to have the potential to incite violence or offenses prejudicial to public order. Mr. Mwamba is currently detained at Emmasdale Police Station and is expected to appear in court soon.

Given Lubinda, the former Justice Minister, faces charges related to the failure or refusal to surrender a diplomatic passport. The first count is alleged to have occurred between March 2023 and October 2023, while the second count covers the period from March 2023 to November 14, 2023. Mr. Lubinda has been detained at Westwood Police Station.

Raphael Nakacinda, the former Water Development Minister, has received a warning and caution statement for the offense of seditious practices. The accusation is linked to the publication of seditious words in the News Diggers on October 27, 2023, with the intent to raise discontent or disaffection among Zambians. Mr. Nakacinda is currently in police custody at Emmasdale Police Station.

Rae Hamoonga, the Police spokesperson, highlighted that the actions taken against the individuals are in line with the law and aimed at maintaining public order and safety. The charges against Mwamba, Lubinda, and Nakacinda underline the importance of responsible communication and adherence to legal requirements.