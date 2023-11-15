The Zambian police have arrested and charged former Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba, for alleged seditious practices. Additionally, former Justice Minister Given Lubinda and former Water Development Minister Raphael Nakacinda have had caution statements recorded for separate offenses.
Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga disclosed that Emmanuel Mwamba is accused of making a Facebook post on November 4, likely to incite disaffection against the administration of justice in Zambia. The post is alleged to have the potential to incite violence or offenses prejudicial to public order. Mr. Mwamba is currently detained at Emmasdale Police Station and is expected to appear in court soon.
Given Lubinda, the former Justice Minister, faces charges related to the failure or refusal to surrender a diplomatic passport. The first count is alleged to have occurred between March 2023 and October 2023, while the second count covers the period from March 2023 to November 14, 2023. Mr. Lubinda has been detained at Westwood Police Station.
Raphael Nakacinda, the former Water Development Minister, has received a warning and caution statement for the offense of seditious practices. The accusation is linked to the publication of seditious words in the News Diggers on October 27, 2023, with the intent to raise discontent or disaffection among Zambians. Mr. Nakacinda is currently in police custody at Emmasdale Police Station.
Rae Hamoonga, the Police spokesperson, highlighted that the actions taken against the individuals are in line with the law and aimed at maintaining public order and safety. The charges against Mwamba, Lubinda, and Nakacinda underline the importance of responsible communication and adherence to legal requirements.
This is what happens when you feel you above the law
Come down to earth and act with a bit of dignity instead of trying to stay in the lime light all the time
which will work against you at some point
When this man or his friends and family become president one day, don’t you think he will do the same to the children or great grandchildren of the people arresting him? In Zambia we have been arresting opponents since the time of Kapwepwe. It is this sort of behaviour that justifies one party state in Zambia. Maturity is when you become tolerant and try out new things.
The problem is our politicans from being normal mortals suddenly become Gods and act with impunity
this falls under poor education
We will never become a one party state
This GRZ has many inherited problems 1st Corruption through out all departments nothing has changed 2nd backward thinking politicians who should be ousted and replaced
We need to concentrate on these before anything gets better
One person at the top cannot alone control the nonsense that goes on in all these depts
If they obey the Laws which every Zambian is following, they will be free like the rest of the citizens. If you are not a diplomat, why refuse to surrender it and get the usual passport?
Emmanuel Mwamba is a nonentity whose comments can’t cause an uprising. It’s unfortunate that Hakainde and his team have concentrated their efforts at firefighting and witch-hunts at the expense of service delivery. If they wish they can even arrest the whole PF and other opposition leaders but that won’t keep them in power. They’re fighting a losing battle. What people want are services. In some parts of Kitwe there has been no water for over a month, sort out that problem and people will be happy