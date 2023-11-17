Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant is upbeat ahead of Friday evening’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Congo Brazzaville at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zambia will launch the 2026 World Cup race with a home Group E match against the Red Devils.

In a pre-match comment, Grant branded the opening Group match as important.

“Very important game, qualification for the World Cup first game,” Grant said.

“We did two trainings until now. We will be ready for the match,” he said.

The Israeli trainer admitted that the World Cup qualification race would be tough while assuring that Zambia will do its best.

“Zambia has never qualified for the World Cup, it is a big challenge. Qualification will be tough but we will do our best. All the players must prove themselves,” Grant said.

The Chipolopolo Boys will also play against Morocco, Tanzania and Niger in this group.

Only one team from the group will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.