Chipolopolo midfielder Kelvin Mubanga has been declared fit for tonights 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo Brazzaville at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Mubanga of Zesco United has just recovered from a hamstring injury sustained some weeks ago.

The Chipolopolo Medical Team said Mubanga has been training and he is available for selection

Meanwhile, Captain Lubambo Musonda and China based striker Evans Kangwa are out of the match against Congo.

Zambia is seeking a maiden World Cup qualification.