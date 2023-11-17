Excitement is building as Zambia prepares to face Congo Brazzaville in the 2026 Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium this evening. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary, Reuben Kamanga, has confirmed the arrival of the Congo Brazzaville contingent at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport, ensuring that the stage is set for a thrilling match.

In a statement released today, Kamanga urged fans to secure their seats by purchasing tickets, emphasizing that they are still available across Shoprite outlets. He expressed gratitude to the supporters who have already purchased tickets and encouraged those who haven’t to join in and be part of the excitement at the stadium.

“We wish to thank fans that have been trooping to various Shoprite outlets to purchase tickets ahead of this evening’s match. We wish to encourage fans that have not yet purchased their tickets to get theirs now and be part of the fun at the stadium,” Kamanga stated.

Amid the fervor surrounding the match, Kamanga appealed to fans to maintain good behavior at the stadium, discouraging the throwing of objects onto the pitch. He emphasized the potential consequences, including heavy fines and damage to the country’s reputation as a host for international matches.

“We have also doubled up on security to ensure that fans sit in their designated areas,” Kamanga assured.

Calling on fans to rally behind the team, Kamanga urged them to fill up the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and support the players on their journey to victory. The stadium, he noted, has become a fortress in recent games, and the association expects nothing different this time.

“All logistics are in place for the match tonight,” Kamanga assured, instilling confidence in the football community as Zambia gears up for a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo Brazzaville.