Today’s Scripture

When they got there, they found breakfast waiting for them—fish cooking over a charcoal fire, and some bread.

John 21:9, NLT

Fresh Fish on the Grill

Friend, in John 21, Peter and some of the other disciples had fished all night and caught nothing. The next morning, they did not recognize Jesus on the beach when He shouted, “Throw your net on the right side of the boat.” When they did, they caught so many fish that they couldn’t pull in the net. Peter then realized it was Jesus, and when he got to the shore, he found Jesus was grilling fish. What Peter couldn’t catch all night, now he not only had a boatload of fish, but Jesus had already prepared breakfast for him.

When nothing is working for you and you’re tempted to wonder where God is, can I tell you that He’s cooking your fish? If you keep doing the right thing, God is not only going to give you an abundance, but you will come into some prepared blessings. Can you smell the freshly grilled fish? Promotion is waiting for you, the right people, the business, the healing. You’re about to see what God is cooking up for you.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are not only the God of abundance but that You cook breakfast for us. Thank You for Your promise that as I keep doing the right thing, blessings are headed my way, tracking me down and overtaking me. I believe that I am coming into some prepared blessings. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Joel Osteen]