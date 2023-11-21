The Chipolopolo coaching bench has predicted a tough match against Niger as the two teams battle on Tuesday night in their second Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Marrakech, Morocco

Zambia kicked off the Group E campaign with a 4-2 home win against Congo at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium last Friday while Niger lost 1-0 in Tanzania.

In a pre-match comment, Zambia assistant coach Moses Sichone said with the work done in rectifying a few mistakes from the match day one win over Congo Brazzaville, the Chipolopolo would get maximum points.

“We know that the game against Niger won’t be easy but looking at the first match we played against Congo, the boys played well, and we just have to rectify a few mistakes we made for tomorrow’s game to get maximum points,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sichone has confirmed that skipper Lubambo Musonda is available for selection after recovering from the injury that made him miss the match against Congo.

He however lamented the absence of Sweden based forward Edward Chilufya due to an illness.

“Unfortunately, we have only one patient, Edward Chilufya who remained back home because of sickness. We are not hundred percent sure of his illness. We thank God Lubambo the captain is back in the team,” he said.

The match billed for the Grand Stade Marrakech will kickoff at 21h00.

Meanwhile, Morocco will face Tanzania away in Dar Es-salaam while Congo will be on bye after Eritrea withdrew from the qualifiers.