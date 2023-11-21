FAZ President Andrew Kamanga is expecting Chipolopolo to continue their winning start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign as they face Niger away in Morocco on Tuesday night.

Zambia kicked off the Group E campaign with a 4-2 home win against Congo at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium last Friday.

Writing in his weekly column, Kamanga said Chipolopolo must sustain the winning momentum with a good result against Niger tomorrow.

“Away from the euphoria of a winning start, we must now focus on sustaining that momentum with a good result against Niger tomorrow,” Kamanga stated.

He said Zambia deserves to qualify for the World Cup.

“We have a good feeling about this campaign based on the progress that our team has made over the years. We believe that they are motivated and ripe for the big occasion. We will not stop dreaming as we believe Zambia deserves to be at the world cup in its 59-year history,” Kamanga wrote.

The match will kick off at 21h00.

Morocco and Tanzania are the other teams in Group E after Eritrea withdrew from the race.