The European Union (EU) has lauded President Hakainde Hichilema’s proactive economic diplomacy efforts, asserting that these endeavors are poised to attract significant investment and foster value addition in diverse sectors across Zambia. This affirmation came from EU Ambassador to Zambia, Karolina Stasiak, during her courtesy visit to Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali in Lusaka today.

Ambassador Stasiak expressed the EU’s keen interest in strengthening collaboration with Zambia, particularly in the transport sector, with a focus on supporting the construction of the Lobito Corridor. The Lobito Corridor is a critical transportation route that connects the landlocked Southern African nation to the Atlantic Ocean, facilitating international trade and economic growth.

“President Hichilema’s economic diplomacy initiatives are creating an environment that is conducive to attracting investments and promoting value addition in various sectors of Zambia’s economy,” Ambassador Stasiak remarked during her meeting with Minister Tayali.

In response, Minister Tayali conveyed his gratitude to the EU for their financial support in conducting feasibility studies for the Lobito Corridor. He highlighted the significance of this support in advancing infrastructure development and enhancing connectivity, which, in turn, contributes to the country’s economic progress.

Minister Tayali further appealed to the EU for continued support in Zambia’s railway connectivity initiatives. Recognizing the EU’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships, he emphasized the importance of collaboration in bolstering the nation’s transportation networks, a crucial aspect of Zambia’s economic development strategy.

The Lobito Corridor, once fully developed, is anticipated to play a pivotal role in facilitating trade and commerce for Zambia, providing a vital link to international markets. The EU’s interest and involvement in supporting this project align with broader efforts to enhance regional connectivity and economic integration.

As Zambia continues to engage in economic diplomacy and seeks strategic collaborations with international partners, the EU’s pledge to support key infrastructure projects reflects a positive step towards realizing the country’s developmental goals and strengthening its ties with the European Union.