Zambia’s bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup suffered a blow following a 2-1 away loss to Niger on day-two of Group E action.

Niger scored two early goals in the first half to end Chipolopolo’s bright start to the World Cup qualifiers ignited by last Friday’s 4-2 home win over Congo in Ndola.

The West Africans led after six minutes when Amadou Moutary tapped in from close range after the Zambian backline was exposed.

Boubacar Goumey doubled Niger’s lead on 28 minutes to stun coach Avram Grant and his Zambian team.

England based striker Patson Daka pulled one back for Zambia five minutes after the break but Niger held on to record a famous win.

Niger last Saturday kicked off the World Cup qualifiers with a 1-0 loss to Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Morocco have thumped Tanzania 2-0 in the other Group E match played on Tuesday night.