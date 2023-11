Shepolopolo Zambia captain Barbra Banda will only join the team in Luanda next week prior to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup second round, first leg qualifier against Angola on November 29.

According to FAZ, striker Banda will fly to Angola alongside Racheal Kundananji, Racheal Nachula, Prisca Chilufya, Misozi Zulu and Hellen Chanda.

21 players comprising 18 locals and three foreign based players are already in camp in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, ZISD Women’s striker Namasiku Lungowe and her ZESCO Ndola Girls counterpart Charity Mubanga have been called up to the squad to replace injured Sara Jere and Eneless Phiri.

ZANACO Ladies defender Thelma Cheela is another player handed a late call-up.

The second leg will be played on 5 December, 2023 at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.

The winner over two legs will qualify for the 15th edition of the WAFCON that will be held in Morocco in 2024.

GOALKEEPERS

Catherine Musonda (Tomiris-Turan-Kazakhstan), Leticia Lungu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Ngambo Musole (Green Buffaloes), Loveness Tonge (Green Eagles)

DEFENDERS

Martha Tembo (BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Lushomo Mweemba, Esther Banda, Esther Siamfuko (all Green Buffaloes), Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies), Judith Soko (YASA), Thelma Cheela, Esther Muchinga (both ZANACO Ladies), Mirriam Moono (Trident Queens)

MIDFIELDERS

Misozi Zulu (Hakkarigucu Spur-Turkey), Ireen Lungu, Hellen Chanda (both BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Evarine Susan Katongo (ZISD Women), Susan Banda (Red Arrows), Prisca Chilufya (Club Juarez Femenil-Mexico), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls)

STRIKERS

Rachael Kundananji (Madrid CFF-Spain), Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China), Rachael Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel), Agness Phiri (Green Buffaloes), Eneless Phiri (Nkwazi Queens), Sara Jere (ZANACO Ladies), Fridah Kabwe, Charity Mubanga (both ZESCO Ndola Girls), Namasiku Lungowe (ZISD Women)