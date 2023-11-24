The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative by commencing the construction of bio-digesters in 20 boarding schools across Zambia, allocating K5 million from its K197 million budget for renewable energy projects.

Senior Engineer Civil Planning at REA, John Mwale, announced that two boarding schools in each province will benefit from this renewable energy project. The bio-digesters, designed to promote eco-friendly and cost-effective energy sources in learning institutions, mark a significant step towards sustainable energy practices.

Speaking during a site handover ceremony at Kasisi Girls Secondary School in Lusaka, Mr. Mwale highlighted the positive impact of bio-digesters in schools, emphasizing their role in fostering environmental conservation and providing affordable energy solutions.

Lusaka Province Education Officer, Felix Ngoma, seized the opportunity to encourage the contractor to initiate training sessions for teachers and pupils on the proper operation of the bio-digesters. Mr. Ngoma expressed optimism that this initiative would contribute to cost savings on energy expenses, particularly in meal preparation for the students.

“The implementation of bio-digesters in schools aligns with our commitment to providing sustainable and affordable energy solutions, reducing the reliance on traditional energy sources,” stated Mr. Mwale. The project aims to address both environmental concerns and financial constraints faced by educational institutions.

In response to the news, Kafumbe Mambwe, the Head Teacher of Kasisi Girls Secondary School, expressed gratitude to REA for selecting their institution for this transformative project. Ms. Mambwe emphasized that once the bio-digester is completed, the school will no longer depend on firewood for meal preparation, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

The REA’s investment in renewable energy projects for educational institutions reflects a broader commitment to fostering sustainable development, reducing carbon footprints, and creating a more energy-efficient future for Zambia. As construction progresses, the initiative is expected to set a precedent for similar environmentally conscious projects in the country.