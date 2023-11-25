The FAZ Super Division returns after a two-week international break, with Mighty Mufulira Wanderers aiming to join leaders Red Arrows at the top.
Prior to this weekend’s week 13 fixtures, Arrows are topping the league with 22 points, three behind seventh placed Wanderers.
Wanderers on Saturday afternoon face struggling Prison Leopards away at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium
Prison are third from the bottom with just ten points from 12 games.
In other games, champions Power Dynamos are hosting FC Muza at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.
Fourth placed Muza have 21 points, just one ahead of Power.
FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 13
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Prison Leopards Vs Mufulira Wanderers
Kabwe Warriors Vs ZANACO
Power Dynamos Vs FC MUZA
Nkwazi Vs Trident FC
Green Eagles Vs NAPSA Stars
Konkola Blades Vs Forest Rangers
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Red Arrows
ZESCO United Vs Nkana
Green Buffaloes Vs Mutondo Stars