The FAZ Super Division returns after a two-week international break, with Mighty Mufulira Wanderers aiming to join leaders Red Arrows at the top.

Prior to this weekend’s week 13 fixtures, Arrows are topping the league with 22 points, three behind seventh placed Wanderers.

Wanderers on Saturday afternoon face struggling Prison Leopards away at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium

Prison are third from the bottom with just ten points from 12 games.

In other games, champions Power Dynamos are hosting FC Muza at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Fourth placed Muza have 21 points, just one ahead of Power.



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 13

Saturday, 25 November 2023

Prison Leopards Vs Mufulira Wanderers

Kabwe Warriors Vs ZANACO

Power Dynamos Vs FC MUZA

Nkwazi Vs Trident FC

Green Eagles Vs NAPSA Stars

Konkola Blades Vs Forest Rangers

Sunday, 26 November 2023

Kansanshi Dynamos Vs Red Arrows

ZESCO United Vs Nkana

Green Buffaloes Vs Mutondo Stars