Popular evangelist John Nundwe 51 commonly known as Bishop John General of Matero has been arrested and detained for allegedly raping a married woman in her matrimonial home.

This was after the 26 year old victim approached the man of God for prayers following her miscarriages.

The Bishop is alleged to have gone to the victim’s home to pray for her but instead ended up raping her.

According to police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, the incident allegedly happened yesterday between 13:00 and 14:00 hours in Kahale area .

“Brief facts of the matter are that the woman has been having miscarriages every time she conceives. She then visited the same John General to pray for her and told her that the prayers are to be done at their home .

Yesterday at around 09:00 hours, the pastor called the complainant that he would be visiting them for the same prayers and at around 13:00 hours he arrived at their house together with another unknown man,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said after reaching the victim’s home, Bishop John General allegedly told her that he wanted to check all the rooms as part of the prayers.

He said when the Bishop reached the bedroom, he allegedly forced himself on the woman and had sex with her as he threatened to shoot her if she refused.

“When all this was happening, the other man was waiting in the sitting room.At around 13:30 hours, the husband aged 33 came and found a man in the sitting room. He then greeted him and decided to proceed to the bedroom where he found the pastor naked having sex with his wife,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said after finding the Bishop in the act, the victim’s husband went outside and locked the gate.

He said upon noticing the presence of the victim’s husband, Bishop John General allegedly ran outside naked and managed to jump the wall fence leaving all his clothes, a cell phone and a motor vehicle Chrysler Registration number BCD 372.

Mr Hamoonga said the other man also ran away.

He said a medical report form has since been issued to the victim while the suspect has been arrested.