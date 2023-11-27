Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says the Airmen have no excuse for losing to struggling Kansanshi Dynamos in Sunday’s away FAZ Super Division match at Nchanga Stadium in Chingola.

Arrows surrendered a first half lead to lose the Week 13 match 2-1 and relinquish the top spot.

Mbewe said Arrows must blame themselves for losing the match.

“I feel we just have to blame ourselves for losing this game. I think we started well, we created clear cut chances but we failed to convert,” he said.

“We allowed Kansanshi to come on us. Congratulations to Kansanshi, they looked like they wanted this game the most. It is a disappointing result for us. We were a little bit reluctant. We told the boys not to underrate Kansanshi,” Mbewe said.

Arrows have dropped to number four with 22 points from 13 matches played.

Kansanshi interim coach Donwell Yobe hailed his players for edging Arrows.

“We had planned for the game. I must say the boys were fantastic in executing the game plan we had set for the Red Arrows. I give credit to the boys for this victory. It is a step of many to come,” Yobe said.

Kansanshi are 12th on the table with 15 points from 13 matches.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 13

25/11/2023

Green Buffaloes 0-0 Mutondo Stars

Zesco United 3-1 Nkana

Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1 Red Arrows

Nkwazi 1-1 Trident

24/11/2023

Kabwe Warriors 0-1 ZANACO

Konkola Blades 1-1 Forest Rangers

Green Eagles 3-0 NAPSA Stars

Power Dynamos 1-1 FC MUZA

Prison Leopards 2-0 Mufulira Wanderers