President Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the United States government through the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC) for the continued support to the country’s health care services delivery.

President Hichilema says Zambia has continued to benefit from the support from (CDC) which has helped the reduced disease burden, thereby improving the welfare of the people in the country.

The President cited the support towards the fight against HIV and AIDS and Tuberculosis as some of the successes that the country has scored in addressing the disease burden through the support from the Presidential Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

President Hichilema said this at the State House in Lusaka today, when a delegation from US-CDC led by its Principal Deputy Director Dr Nirv Shah paid a courtesy call on him.

The Head of State further underscored the partnership between the two countries in improving the health care provision for the benefit of the vulnerable people.

He noted that this is why there is need for strengthened collaboration between the two government’s in other public health care services and emergencies in order for Zambia to achieve the target on universal health coverage for all.

President Hichilema has also thanked the CDC team for attending the ongoing International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) which is currently underway in Lusaka from 27 to 30 November.

And Dr Shah has praised Zambia for the various strides it has recorded in improving the health care services and facilities across the country.

He said this is why the US CDC will continue to partner with the Zambian government in building critical global health security capacities necessary to prevent,detect,and respond to many health threats.

He explained that since 2015 CDC has supported the Zambian government to establish the Zambia National Public Health Institute, and the training of 250 disease detectives to respond to health threats.