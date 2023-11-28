William Banda, Special Assistant to the President of the United Party for National Development (UPND), reiterated the party’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, asserting that no party member involved in unlawful activities would be shielded. Banda emphasized that President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to eliminating cadreism also extended to ensuring that no member was protected if found guilty of breaking the law.

During a visit to Kabompo, Banda met with Kabompo District Commissioner Hubert Chinyanga. The purpose of the visit, according to Banda, was to instill and maintain discipline within party ranks while understanding the challenges faced in different regions.

Banda emphasized the government’s determination to prevent the recurrence of past wrongs, stating that even UPND members engaging in misconduct would not receive protection. He asserted that the party would not interfere with law enforcement and the judiciary, emphasizing that the law would take its course without bias.

Kabompo District Commissioner Chinyanga expressed gratitude for the visit, seeing it as a demonstration of the party and President Hichilema’s genuine concern for the people’s interests. He acknowledged the optimism in the region, especially regarding various developmental projects.

UPND Kabompo District Chair Lady Grace Mazaka expressed appreciation for the historic appointment of Kabompo Member of Parliament Ambrose Lufuma as Defense Minister. She highlighted the positive impact of increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which rose from K 1.6 million to K 28.3 million. Despite the successes, she appealed for monthly party funding, emphasizing its importance for organizational activities.