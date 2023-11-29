Sydney Mungala, the Communications Manager of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), has called on football fans to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and resorting to hooliganism, emphasizing the importance of following established procedures to address grievances.

In an interview with ZANIS sports, Mungala highlighted that football matches have specific procedures in place, and decisions made by referees are based on careful observations. He urged players, officials, and fans who may be dissatisfied with refereeing decisions to follow the proper channels rather than engaging in unruly behavior.

Mungala emphasized the presence of well-trained referees in Zambia and encouraged stakeholders to trust the established procedures for addressing concerns. He stated that decisions should not be based solely on individual mistakes, and the football community should collectively uphold fair play.

Responding to allegations about the quality of Zambian referee officiating, Mungala dismissed such claims, pointing out that Zambia has received recognition from both the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) to officiate international games. He further noted that Zambia was well-represented in the recently concluded COSAFA women’s game, with five women referees, demonstrating the country’s commitment to maintaining high standards in officiating.

As football continues to be a source of passion for many Zambians, FAZ emphasizes the importance of maintaining a positive and respectful atmosphere during matches, ensuring that disputes are resolved through proper channels and in adherence to established procedures.