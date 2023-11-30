President Hakainde Hichilema has departed for Dubai to attend the 28th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The invitation, extended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, underscores the global importance of addressing climate change.
President Hichilema, who will participate in the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government, aims to collaborate with other world leaders in advancing sustainable development, leveraging new technologies, and mobilizing resources for agreed actions to protect countries and the environment. Key events on his agenda include the World Climate Action Summit, G77 and China Leaders’ Summit, and various high-level roundtable meetings.
During the COP28, strategic bilateral engagements will be held, focusing on energy, agriculture, trade, technology transfer, tourism, and infrastructure development. Additionally, the President seeks to continue discussions on debt resolution, addressing economic challenges faced by Zambia.
In a statement, President Hichilema expressed gratitude for the invitation and highlighted the country’s commitment to addressing climate change, emphasizing the need for collective efforts in securing a sustainable future.
Meanwhile, controversy has arisen as the President of COP28, Sultan al-Jaber, denies allegations that the United Arab Emirates is leveraging the summit for oil and gas deals. Leaked documents revealed discussions on fossil fuel deals with various nations. Al-Jaber dismissed the reports, stating that they aimed to undermine his COP28 presidency and emphasized the summit’s commitment to addressing climate change.
The summit’s theme, “Racing for a Better World,” reflects the urgency of global efforts in mitigating the impacts of climate change.
