Kafue Police have reported a slight injury road traffic accident that occurred Saturday, December 2, 2023, at approximately 00:25 hours along the Great North Road at Shikoswe railway crossing. The incident involved a collision between a private vehicle and a goods train.

The driver identified as Raphael Mangani Nakachinda, aged 45, residing at house number 1794 in the Inkanga area of Kafue District, was operating an Isuzu vehicle with registration number BAH 8695. Mr. Nakachinda, traveling from North to South, sustained injuries including a bruised left arm, bruised back of the neck, bruised left ear, and a painful left leg. The vehicle incurred significant damage, with a shattered front windscreen, extensively damaged right-side body, rear passenger’s door, and both rear lights.

Also involved in the incident was Mabinda Vincent, aged 45, the driver of a goods train traveling from west to east. Fortunately, the goods train did not sustain any damages during the collision.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the accident occurred when Mr. Raphael Nakachinda, driving the Isuzu vehicle, failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming locomotive. As a result, his vehicle was struck by the goods train, which had the legal right of way at the Shikoswe railway crossing.

In response to the incident, the accused, Mr. Raphael Nakachinda, has been charged with the offense of careless driving. His vehicle has been impounded at the local police station pending further legal proceedings. Mr. Nakachinda is expected to pay an Admission of Guilt fine upon his admission of the offense.

Rae Hamoonga, the Police Public Relations Officer, urged all motorists to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations, especially at railway crossings, to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of both drivers and train operators. The Kafue Police Department is committed to maintaining road safety and will continue to enforce traffic laws to prevent incidents of this nature.