Fisheries and livestock minister Makozo Chikote says the livestock movement ban imposed on Anthrax affected districts would be lifted once the disease is under control.

Speaking on separate platforms in Kalomo Mr. Chikote is hopeful that with the general public adhering to the laid down measures to control the disease spread, his ministry would soon consider lifting the ban upon vaccinating all the animals in affected districts.

“We have put a ban on livestock movement so that it does not spread across the country.

“ It is not a punishment as we are aware that this measure has an economic effect on people’s lives but as soon as we finish vaccinating all the animals in affected districts and do a review, I can assure you the ban is going to be lifted within the shortest possible time, what we need is compliance of laid down guidelines,” Mr. Chikote said when he featured on Voice of Kalomo radio.

Earlier, the minister expressed concern over the inhabitable state of accommodation for veterinary extension camps officers rendering his staff to reside in town.

He thereby prodded the ward development committees to assist in the matter through the constituency development fund (CDF).

He said this after a meeting with Kalomo district commissioner, Joshua Sikaduli.

And addressing farmers at Munakanyemba school, Mr. Chikote said no domestic animal would be left out in the vaccination exercise as his ministry is locally sourcing the Anthrax vaccine from the Central Veterinary Research Institute (CVRI) which has a production capacity of about 100,000 to 150,000 per week.

He further urged farmers to cooperate with his officers as the vaccine is for free.

The minister who was accompanied by his ministry senior staff, Southern province veterinary officer, Wilfred Tembo also paid a courtesy call on chief Sipatunyana of Kalomo where he urged traditional leaders to take a lead to enforce Anthrax control measures among their subjects.

Mr. Chikote and his team were in Southern province to appreciate operational challenges of his departments and assess what has been on the ground since the outbreak of Anthrax in the region last October.

Currently, the veterinary department is vaccinating animals against Anthrax in the region to contain the disease.