New Forest Rangers coach Mwenya Chipepo says he was not emotional when beating his old side Power Dynamos over the weekend.

Chipepo last Saturday engineered Forest’s 1-0 win over Power, a club he ditched in October before joining the Ndola side.

In a post-match comment, Chipepo said he has found a family in Forest.

The coach declared that he is seeking to transform Forest into a stronger side.

“Power Dynamos is my childhood team and I like the team but I have moved to Forest Rangers,” Chipepo said.

“Forest is now my new family. I just want to build this team the way I built Power Dynamos,” he said.

Forest endured a three-match winless run prior to beating Power.

Tenth placed Forest have 18 points while Power are seventh on the table with 21 points after 14 matches played.

Meanwhile, Zesco United have opened a four-point lead at the top of the table following Saturday’s 3-1 win over FC Muza away in Southern Province.

Nkwazi are second on the table followed by Red Arrows and Muza respectively.

FAZ Super Division – Week 14

03.11.2023

Trident 0-0 Konkola Blades

Mutondo Stars 2-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Red Arrows 1-1 Kabwe Warriors

Zanaco 1-1 Green Eagles

02.11.2023

Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Nkwazi

Napsa Stars 1-0 Prison Leopards

FC Muza 1-3 Zesco United

Nkana 2-1 Green Buffaloes

Forest Rangers 1-0 Power Dynamos