New Forest Rangers coach Mwenya Chipepo says he was not emotional when beating his old side Power Dynamos over the weekend.
Chipepo last Saturday engineered Forest’s 1-0 win over Power, a club he ditched in October before joining the Ndola side.
In a post-match comment, Chipepo said he has found a family in Forest.
The coach declared that he is seeking to transform Forest into a stronger side.
“Power Dynamos is my childhood team and I like the team but I have moved to Forest Rangers,” Chipepo said.
“Forest is now my new family. I just want to build this team the way I built Power Dynamos,” he said.
Forest endured a three-match winless run prior to beating Power.
Tenth placed Forest have 18 points while Power are seventh on the table with 21 points after 14 matches played.
Meanwhile, Zesco United have opened a four-point lead at the top of the table following Saturday’s 3-1 win over FC Muza away in Southern Province.
Nkwazi are second on the table followed by Red Arrows and Muza respectively.
FAZ Super Division – Week 14
03.11.2023
Trident 0-0 Konkola Blades
Mutondo Stars 2-0 Kansanshi Dynamos
Red Arrows 1-1 Kabwe Warriors
Zanaco 1-1 Green Eagles
02.11.2023
Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Nkwazi
Napsa Stars 1-0 Prison Leopards
FC Muza 1-3 Zesco United
Nkana 2-1 Green Buffaloes
Forest Rangers 1-0 Power Dynamos