The leader of the opposition in Parliament, Robert Chabinga, has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for demonstrating a spirit of unity and magnanimity towards his predecessor, former President Edgar Lungu. In the midst of heightened provocations, Mr. Chabinga emphasized that President Hichilema and the United Party for National Development (UPND) are not responsible for the challenges within the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Speaking from his position as the Member of Parliament for Mafinga, Mr. Chabinga advised PF Members of Parliament to acknowledge the changed leadership in the National Assembly. He urged them to embrace discipline and decorum in the legislative body, emphasizing the importance of non-political conduct and effective representation aligned with the wishes of the electorate.

“President Hichilema has demonstrated love towards his predecessor, former President Lungu, even in the face of heightened provocation. The challenges within the PF should not be laid at the doorstep of President Hichilema and the UPND. It is essential for PF MPs to accept the new reality and move forward,” stated Mr. Chabinga in a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

He underscored the importance of maintaining discipline in the National Assembly, urging MPs to prioritize the interests of the people who elected them. Mr. Chabinga emphasized the need for constructive checks and balances from opposition MPs, fostering an environment of cooperation and effective governance.

“Opposition MPs have a crucial role in providing constructive checks and balances in the House. It is imperative for all MPs to refrain from antagonizing one another and focus on contributing positively to the legislative process,” added Mr. Chabinga.