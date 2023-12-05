Renowned veteran politician and former diplomat, Vernon Mwaanga, is urging fellow Zambians to actively contribute towards the promotion of national peace and development. In a recent statement, Dr. Mwaanga emphasized the critical role of peace in Zambia’s pursuit of economic development and called on citizens to work collectively towards this common goal.
Highlighting the importance of peace as a foundation for progress, Dr. Mwaanga stressed that national peace is not just a given but must be actively pursued and maintained by the citizens. He underscored the need for constructive dialogue and lamented the apparent lack of recognition of its value among the new generation of politicians.
“We fought very hard to get rid of colonialism. We worked very hard to ensure that ‘one Zambia, one Nation’ remained our national motto. We have maintained good neighborliness with all the eight countries around us since our independence in October 1964. Our new generation of politicians is failing to understand and recognize the value of dialogue. Our politicians have opted to talk at each other but not to each other,” expressed Dr. Mwaanga.
Drawing from his experiences, Dr. Mwaanga highlighted the significance of dialogue and understanding diverse perspectives. He recalled the establishment of the Center for Inter-Party Dialogue during his generation, emphasizing its role in providing a platform for political parties to freely discuss matters of concern.
“In any free and diverse political environment, the difference of opinion is inevitable. Respect for each other’s opinions is vital. Civil discourse usually leads to finding common ground, which then produces compromises,” Dr. Mwaanga explained.
The veteran politician urged for civility in political discourse, emphasizing the importance of respectful disagreement and the recognition that differing opinions do not necessarily lead to hostility. He emphasized that fostering a peaceful political environment is crucial for economic growth and the well-being of the nation.
As Zambia faces the challenges of rebuilding its economy, Dr. Mwaanga emphasized the necessity of a peaceful political atmosphere. He called on all political parties to commit themselves to non-violence and ensure that this commitment reaches their supporters.
“There is nowhere in this world where there are no disagreements among people. We must also be cognizant of the fact that, in all the older and nascent democracies, people and institutions function within the laws on their statutes. Lawlessness is not synonymous with democracy. We all have a duty to help create an environment where our children and children’s children will live in peace and harmony,” Dr. Mwaanga concluded.
His words serve as a reminder of the responsibility each citizen holds in shaping the nation’s future, underscoring the importance of fostering an environment conducive to dialogue, understanding, and national unity.
I would believe you if you genuinely meant what you are saying. When someone says it is our time, then you which side they are backing.
We want to know who was gassing Zambians. That was trauma for our children in Schools , colleges and homes. You cannot just say lets talk peace when we shy away from knowing who was behind that serious crime.
Iwe @Zambian Child. The govt did its part and arrested the culprit. Where you not following the proceedings? Its a pity the court released him.
Did you believe that Zumani had the capacity to organise such activities at National level?
Remember Zumani was very close to the corridors of Power. Could he have done all that without state intelligency not knowing. Who ever arrested him was just fishing in the dark. There were forces far bigger than Zumani in the hideous crime. We deserve to know!
we all know what is currently happening in Zambia there is a skim to kill democracy and it’s happening under our noise we are watching, you Vernon is a well know to championing democracy and you are there beating about the bush instead hitting the nail on the head. we are not kids or dull not see what is going on this will take us 30-40 years backwards.
Mr Mwaanga should use quiet diplomacy to speak to his political friends because Zambians are sick and tired of these tricksters. You sing all the right songs during campaigns and as soon as they are allowed in office its sangwapo. We in Zambia are peace loving people but politicians should never take that for granted.
VJ, if you can put names and events into your statement then it’ll make more sense. For example, when you talk about lawlessness, insert the Miles Sampa take over of the PF and the behavior of Nellie Kashumba Mutti. When you talk about one Zambia, one nation insert the tilted appointments in the civil and foreign service. The people that instigated your assault at lake Andy’s funeral are now in charge and it seems they haven’t reformed