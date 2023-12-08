The other day in parliament, former Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya characterised Cornelius Mweetwa, the Chief Government Spokesperson as ‘Chemical Ali’ for his exceptional skills of at disseminating information! We’re so delighted with what Mweetwa is doing at this strategic Ministry. We’re equally so proud that we noticed his skills much earlier and tirelessly lobbied for his relocation to his current work station.

It’s not the job of a Minister to sit “ndwi” and enjoy Cappuccino while government is suffering a constant barrage of attacks from the usual suspects…….abena M’membe, Tembo, Nakachinda, Mwenda, Saboi, Kalaba and Kateka. Their job is to take a fire brigade approach to every situation or indeed jump on the roller skates and dash to every radio station, TV outlets and Newspaper offices and diffuse the lies or debunk the propaganda before it spreads like wild fire and consumes the very good work the New Dawn Administration is doing.

While Mweetwa has impressively matched the ‘fox cunning’ as Chinua Achebe says in one of his books; unfortunately, the Secretariat and the Ruth Dante led UPND media team remains on holiday. Apart from the party National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso who is tirelessly traversing the breadth and width of this nation mobilizing and defending the party from incessant attacks, we don’t hear much from the others. At least madam Chivube who is also putting in much.

Take for instance the scrapping of static security check points and road blocks on our highways…..this is a fabulous Christmas bonus for some of us! The day before yesterday, I set off from Lusaka around 15:00 hours. There wasn’t unnecessary congestions in places such as Kabangwe, Kafulafuta or ZAMTAN as is usually the case. I was already home by 20:00 hours enjoying mataamba and Kakeya while catching up with news and current affairs. And just last night, it took me 40 minutes to drive from Chingola to Kitwe; there wasn’t the usual clogging of traffic at the Mufulira turn-off which holds up traffic several hours on end.

Instead of popping bottles of Champagne and celebrating this feat, the likes of M’membe and Mwamba have chosen to mislead the public by conjuring up conspiracy theories.

Take for instance what Mwamba wrote on his Facebook page, “Shortly after road blocks and static security check points were removed country-wide, accident reveals truck was carrying logs from the endangered hardwood specie Mukula.” As a former diplomat, we don’t expect Mwamba to make a living peddling lies! Where was the UPND media team to take him on?

Bowman Lusambo who has a challenge analysing issues has also weighed in and challenged government to reveal “core reasons” why roadblocks have been removed. What other reasons can be there apart from the congestion and corruption imwe ba former Minister! Ba UPND, a finished politician is throwing weak pouches and you can’t show him his place?

If you analyse those photos carefully, you will establish that it wasn’t Mukula as Mwamba wants us to believe, but actually Rosewood! Mwamba couldn’t of course escape being lambasted and roasted by the public who equally ‘educated’ him that while containers are used to transport Mukula for preservation purposes, Rosewood is transported on low bed trucks.

Ba UPND don’t leave the job of damage control to Mweetwa alone, you must equally play your part!

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Politica/Social Analyst