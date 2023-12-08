The Patriotic Front (PF) has announced the immediate expulsion of ten of its members, including notable figures such as Pambashe MP Ronald Chitotela, Nixon Chilangwa of Kawambwa, Christopher Kang’ombe of Kamfinsa, and Remember Mutale of Chitambo. Other expellees include Brian Mundubile of Mporokoso, Stephen Kampyongo of Shiwangandu, Mulenga Fube of Chilubi, Mutotwe Kafwaya of Lunte, and PF faction Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba.

The expulsions come on the grounds of gross indiscipline, insubordination, and allegedly tarnishing the party’s reputation by holding unauthorized meetings with non-PF members to undermine the current leadership.

PF Deputy Media Director Yosi Miti released a statement to ZNBC News in Lusaka, confirming the expulsion and outlining the reasons behind the party’s decision. The statement highlights that the expelled members were engaged in activities that go against the principles and integrity of the PF, leading to their removal from the party.

The PF has formally communicated this development to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti.

However, Emmanuel Mwamba, responding to the announcement, contested the expulsions, deeming them unwarranted. Mwamba emphasized that there are ongoing court cases against Miles Sampa’s leadership, and therefore, the expulsions lack legitimacy.

Mwamba asserted that Miles Sampa does not possess the political mandate to conduct activities in the name of the Patriotic Front. He further labeled Sampa’s letters and actions as a potential case of forgery, adding another layer of complexity to the internal disputes within the PF.