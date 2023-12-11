The spotlight is on Zambia’s football sensation as Copper Queens Captain Barbra Banda attends the prestigious CAF Awards 2023 in Morocco tonight. Banda, a formidable force on the field, is nominated for the 2023 CAF Women’s African Player of the Year Award.

Competing against tough contenders, Banda finds herself in the esteemed company of Thembi Kgatlana from South Africa and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala. The outcome of the awards ceremony will unveil the recipient of this prestigious title, celebrating the outstanding achievements of female footballers on the African continent.

Barbra Banda’s nomination is a testament to her remarkable contributions both at the national and club levels. With an impressive record of 32 goals for both the country and her club, Banda has consistently showcased exceptional skill, dedication, and sportsmanship throughout her career.

As the Copper Queens Captain, Banda has been a pivotal figure, leading the national team to significant victories and representing Zambia with pride on the international stage. Her impact extends beyond the field, inspiring aspiring footballers and earning her a well-deserved place among the top contenders for the CAF Women’s African Player of the Year Award.

Zambia eagerly awaits the announcement of the award results, with supporters and football enthusiasts across the nation rallying behind Barbra Banda. Regardless of the outcome, her nomination alone is a momentous recognition of her talent and commitment to the sport.

The CAF Awards ceremony serves as a platform to honor and celebrate the achievements of African football players, coaches, and teams.