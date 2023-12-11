Coach Ian Bakala has branded struggling Nkana’s away goalless draw against Kansanshi Dynamos as a good result.

Nkana are second from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table with 13 points in 15 matches played after the draw at Nchanga Stadium on Sunday.

This was Kalampa’s fourth draw of the season.

“I think it is a good result despite wanting it the most. I think the way we played, we could have won this game but that is the name of the game. We had lapses in certain positions but it is good that we managed to get a point,” Bakala said.

He said Nkana will fight to survive relegation.

“We just have to fight. We won at home, drew away and playing at home again we are going to fight for a win,” Bakala said.

Nkana are preparing to host Kabwe Warriors in their next match.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi acting coach Donewell Yobe was disappointed with the stalemate.

He, however, praised the zeal shown by his players.

“Coming from a loss, playing Nkana – a motivated team coming from a win. I think a draw is disappointing because we wanted three points but I will take it because the boys gave it their all,” Yobe said.

Kansanshi are just one place above relegation with 16 points in 15 matches played.

FAZ Super Division WEEK15

10/12/2023

Zanaco 1-2 Red Arrows

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-0 Nkana

09/12/2023

Nkwazi 0-2 NAPSA Stars

Green Buffaloes 1-1 FC MUZA

ZESCO United 1-1 Forest Rangers

Power Dynamos 0-0 Trident FC

Konkola Blades 2-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Green Eagles 4-0 Prison Leopards

Kabwe Warriors 0-2 Mutondo Stars