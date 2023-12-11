Miles Sampa, President of the Patriotic Front (PF), took a casual stop at Lilanda market after attending a church service in Matero on Sunday. Despite the ongoing heatwave, Sampa opted for a local eatery inside the market, showcasing his down-to-earth approach.

The small restaurant, lacking proper ventilation with minimal windows, did not deter Sampa from relishing a traditional Zambian meal of nshima. In a light-hearted manner, Sampa expressed that the heat was a minor inconvenience compared to the enjoyment of the meal.

“After attending church service in Matero today, we stopped to eat nshima at a small restaurant inside Lilanda market. It hardly had windows, and in this heat wave, twachipiba panono. This did not bother us from enjoying the ka nshima with all we found present,” Sampa shared on social media.

The PF President continued his interaction with the community by exploring Lilanda market, engaging with micro-scale traders, and purchasing vegetables. Sampa’s impromptu visit aimed at connecting with local traders and fostering a sense of community engagement.

“This morning, for our Sunday service, we congregated at the Bread of Life Blessings Centre in Matero,” Sampa mentioned, highlighting the church service that preceded his visit to Lilanda market.

Miles Sampa’s approach to grassroots engagement aligns with his commitment to connecting with the people at a personal level. By participating in everyday activities such as sharing a meal at a local market, he seeks to reinforce a sense of relatability and accessibility with the community.

The PF President’s unscripted visit adds a touch of informality to his public image, resonating with a broader audience and showcasing a leader willing to immerse himself in the daily experiences of ordinary citizens.