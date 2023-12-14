President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized the need for Zambia to learn from developed nations on how to operate a 24-hour economy, stating that this transformation would significantly contribute to increased job opportunities and productivity in the country. The President made these remarks during a meeting with the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Board at State House.
Addressing the board, President Hichilema highlighted that current productivity levels in the country are suboptimal, emphasizing the importance of considering a shift towards a 24-hour economy. He believes that embracing such a model will not only enhance productivity but also create more employment opportunities for Zambians.
“We need to learn from developed countries how to operate a 24-hour economy. Transforming the country into a 24-hour economy will increase the number of jobs and productivity,” President Hichilema stated during the meeting.
President Hichilema acknowledged the role of labor as a critical factor in production and assured the ZCTU of the government’s commitment to addressing labor-related issues. He encouraged the ZCTU and its members to be highly productive, suggesting a venture into agriculture as part of the broader strategy to boost economic activity.
In response, ZCTU President Blake Mulala commended President Hichilema for his dedication to promoting the rule of law in Zambia. He noted the positive atmosphere in the country, where citizens and political players can freely express their views without fear of unforeseen injustices.
Mr. Mulala expressed the ZCTU’s commitment to ensuring industrial harmony, pledging to work collaboratively with the government to address labor-related concerns. The President of the ZCTU assured that their members would strive for high productivity, aligning with President Hichilema’s vision for a more robust and efficient economy.
In a statement released after the meeting, President Hichilema conveyed his appreciation for the ZCTU’s engagement on various labor matters, including debt restructuring, job creation, and the business environment. He reiterated his commitment to an open-door policy and welcomed continued dialogue with stakeholders.
“Labour is a critical factor of production, and we take their issues seriously. We thanked the ZCTU for coming to engage us on various labour matters,” President Hichilema stated in the official statement.
When I was in manufacturing I used to run 2 shifts, the day and the night. Night shifts used to record impressive production as there were no disturbances like visits or inspections to deal with. When Government allowed the same product to be brought into the country, it became attractive to import from South Africa and warehouse as it was cheaper and less distressful than running a plant. From 4 teams, i.e production, packaging, marketing & sales and admin, I downsized to only 10 warehouse staff while offloading was by casual workers. 24hr economy can’t be achieved when BoZ mops up all the money in circulation. What HH must ask himself is that is what he’s doing going to achieve his wish?
By the way the goods were allowed to be imported duty free
Simply learn to be competitive and throw out the attitude of give me
give me
Our work ethic is not up to sctrach
Those who have owned businesses and been involved in Corporates will understand this
Useless unions being bought for a cup of tea. Workers are underpaid and mistreated. The fulls are doing absolutelly nothing.
Do we have Unions in Zambia? Unionnism died with Chiluba. Aba bonse niba ngweele.
Companies like trade kings already have 24 production with shifts for manufacturing engineers, quality engineers as well as general workers having a rotation.
The President cannot simply ask the organisation to ‘ensure there is a 24 hour economy’. This happens automatically when we have large manufacturing companies whose operations requires that they keep running.
The President simply needs to focus on ensuring that we grow our available companies. Kagem minerals for example can run 24 hours whilst you don’t expect smaller mining companies to run 24hrs.
It starts with our work culture…even operating a 9 to 5 business is a challenge in Zambia…very bad work ethics…they don’t want to show up for work but they want to get paid….24 economy can only thrive with a very good economy and proper work ethics and good wages so that people are motivated to do extra shifts…..and also 24hr economy needs proper Security…Gas stations close at night in Zambia because of Robberies….Shopping Malls close early in Zambia because of expesenses of operating 24hrs..
Even here in the USA its only in the big cities were they operate 24hrs like New York and Downtown LA…..
Factories…Gas Stations….Hospitals…Police…..Fire Department these should be well staffed 24hrs……
You are failing to manage simple kwacha which is at over 26 to the dollar, and you think you can manage a 24 hrs economy. Hh is a retarded lunatic. Meanwhile talkative mweetwa was busy snagging another man’s wife instead of managing our economy.