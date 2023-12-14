President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized the need for Zambia to learn from developed nations on how to operate a 24-hour economy, stating that this transformation would significantly contribute to increased job opportunities and productivity in the country. The President made these remarks during a meeting with the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Board at State House.

Addressing the board, President Hichilema highlighted that current productivity levels in the country are suboptimal, emphasizing the importance of considering a shift towards a 24-hour economy. He believes that embracing such a model will not only enhance productivity but also create more employment opportunities for Zambians.

“We need to learn from developed countries how to operate a 24-hour economy. Transforming the country into a 24-hour economy will increase the number of jobs and productivity,” President Hichilema stated during the meeting.

President Hichilema acknowledged the role of labor as a critical factor in production and assured the ZCTU of the government’s commitment to addressing labor-related issues. He encouraged the ZCTU and its members to be highly productive, suggesting a venture into agriculture as part of the broader strategy to boost economic activity.

In response, ZCTU President Blake Mulala commended President Hichilema for his dedication to promoting the rule of law in Zambia. He noted the positive atmosphere in the country, where citizens and political players can freely express their views without fear of unforeseen injustices.

Mr. Mulala expressed the ZCTU’s commitment to ensuring industrial harmony, pledging to work collaboratively with the government to address labor-related concerns. The President of the ZCTU assured that their members would strive for high productivity, aligning with President Hichilema’s vision for a more robust and efficient economy.

In a statement released after the meeting, President Hichilema conveyed his appreciation for the ZCTU’s engagement on various labor matters, including debt restructuring, job creation, and the business environment. He reiterated his commitment to an open-door policy and welcomed continued dialogue with stakeholders.

“Labour is a critical factor of production, and we take their issues seriously. We thanked the ZCTU for coming to engage us on various labour matters,” President Hichilema stated in the official statement.