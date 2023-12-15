Defending champions Power Dynamos and promoted Mighty Mufulira Wanderers on Saturday will renew their old rivalry as they clash in the FAZ Super Division match at Shinde Stadium in Mufulira.

Mighty and Power are just two points apart ahead of this Week 16 tie.

Sixth placed Power have 22 points while, Wandered are tenth on the table with 20 points after 15 matches played.

Power and Mighty are win-less in their respective last three straight games.

Meanwhile, league leaders Zesco United are seeking a routine win over bottom side Trident at Nkana Stadium on Saturday.

Zesco have a three-point lead at the top with 29 points in 15 games.

Promoted Trident are win-less in their debut topflight campaign with just 10 points in 15 games.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 16 FIXTURES

Saturday, 16 December 2023

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Power Dynamos

Prison Leopards Vs Nkwazi

NAPSA Stars Vs Konkola Blades

Red Arrows Vs Green Eagles

Forest Rangers Vs Green Buffaloes

FC MUZA Vs Kansanshi Dynamos

Trident FC Vs ZESCO United

Sunday, 17 December 2023

Mutondo Stars VS ZANACO

Nkana Vs Kabwe Warriors