FAZ Super Division side Forest Rangers have announced the appointment of Christopher Katongo as a new physical trainer.

Katongo has joined Fole Malembe on two-year contract.

The 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning skipper joins the Mwenya Chipepo-led Forest technical bench.

The bench already has Manchi Janza and Owen Kaposa.

“Katongo, who is also Under-23 national team physical trainer. Katongo replaces another AfCON winner in Francis Kasonde, who until recently was part of the technical bench at the club,” Forest said in a statement on Saturday.