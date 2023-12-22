Mopani Copper Mines has dissolved the Nkana Football Club Executive Committee which was led by Chikusi Banda.

Mopani has appointed an interim executive committee to be led by Joseph Silwamba, the immediate past Nkana President.

Other members of the interim executive committee include Joseph Khunga, David Phiri, Mulenga Chisunka, Lillian Musenge and Prince Sinkala.

“Mopani Copper Mines PLC has announced the dissolution of the current Nkana Executive Committee headed by Mopani Tax Manager Chikusi Banda with immediate effect,” the statement from Nkana read.

Struggling Nkana are currently second from the bottom of the FAZ Super Division table with 13 points in 16 matches and have lost nine games.